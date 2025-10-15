UAE's Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum eye gains from $1b Khor Mor expansion in Iraq

The $1.1 billion initiative adds 250 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of new processing capacity, increasing Khor Mor’s total to 750 MMscf/d — a 50% boost. The additional supply will support Iraq’s growing electricity demand and industrial growth, advancing the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) goal of achieving 24-hour power generation.

Dubai: Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas have begun commercial gas sales from the KM250 expansion at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), after completing the project eight months ahead of schedule.

Dana Gas CEO Richard Hall added that assuming direct project oversight helped “restore momentum and deliver results” in the absence of the main contractor, calling the early completion “a major milestone” that strengthens the company’s production and revenue outlook.

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Managing Director of Dana Gas, said the achievement reflects the consortium’s “commitment to unlocking Iraq’s vast energy resources” and supporting local development through “cleaner, more reliable energy.”

OMV, MOL, and RWE later joined the partnership, each acquiring a 10% share. Today, Pearl Petroleum supplies natural gas to four power plants across the KRI, meeting over 80% of the region’s power needs and serving more than six million people.

Financing came from the Bank of Sharjah, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and proceeds from Pearl Petroleum’s $350 million bond listed on the Nordic Alternative Bond Market.

Through Pearl Petroleum, the consortium supplies over 80% of KRI’s power needs, serving more than six million people and helping avoid 59 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions by replacing oil and diesel with natural gas.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.