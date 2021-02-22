Dubai: Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has generated Dh4.04 billion from its advanced technology investment 'Thamama Centre' since inception in 2017. Thamama leverages big data, advances digitalization and smart analytics to drill for oil and gas and make the most of each barrel.
“As part of ADNOC’s broader transformation, we continue to make smart investments in value-creating innovation across our upstream portfolio to unlock and maximize value for the UAE,” said Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's Upstream Executive Director.
Some of Thamama’s existing initiatives include one of the world’s largest co-development of oil rim and gas cap reservoirs. This concept is expected to enable ADNOC to competitively monetize several trillion cubic feet of gas and associated condensate while maximizing the oil value.
Through Thamama, ADNOC is reducing exploration costs by hundreds of millions of dollars, ADNOC said in a statement. Currently, ADNOC is working on over 15 new digitalization projects in Thamama that could deliver around $500 million in additional value per year when they are fully deployed over the coming years.