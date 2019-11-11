Intercontinental Exchange on Monday announced that it will launch a new exchange, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) Image Credit: Adnoc Group/ Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Intercontinental Exchange, A US-based company that owns exchanges for financial and commodity markets, on Monday announced that it will launch a new exchange, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD). The exchange will host the world’s first futures contracts based on Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (Adnoc’s) Murban crude oil.

The new exchange will be established at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). IFAD has been granted recognition by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority as a recognised investment exchange.

Contracts traded at IFAD will, subject to regulatory approval, be cleared at ICE Clear Europe, and will clear alongside ICE Brent, ICE WTI, ICE (Platts) Dubai and ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil allowing customers to benefit from associated margin offsets and delivering meaningful capital efficiencies.

ICE Murban Futures will be a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah.

“The recent decision by the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) and the launch of a new exchange in Abu Dhabi by ICE marks a historic change in the way Murban crude will be priced and traded,” said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Adnoc Group chief executive officer.

“For the first time, Murban will be priced on a forward looking, market driven basis based off the ICE Murban future, offering the market greater transparency and certainty. The launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as a global energy hub, and supports Adnoc’s continued transformation into a more modern and progressive energy company,” he added.

For his part, Jeffrey C. Sprecher, chairman and chief executive officer at Intercontinental Exchange, said the new price listings of Murban would allow Adnoc to reach a larger base of customers to sell its oil.

“With the launch next year of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, Murban futures will sit alongside the most significant global oil benchmarks, providing the opportunity for the first time for a much larger group of participants to trade and hedge Murban in a regulated, transparent and accessible venue.

“ICE was founded with a vision to create an open, transparent electronic marketplace for energy trading,” he said.