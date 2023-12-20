Dubai: ADNOC has won a 15-year LNG supply contract from Singapore’s ENN LNG, totalling an offtake of ‘at least’ 1 million tonnes per annum. The supply, which will start 2028, is to be sourced primarily from ADNOC’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development at Al Ruwais Industrial City.
When complete, the project - consisting of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa - will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity and 'help meet increased global demand for natural gas'.
The agreement with ENN LNG is 'contingent' on a final investment decision (FID) in the project, including 'regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement between the two companies'.
"This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances ADNOC’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain," said Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice-President, Marketing.
The Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it 'one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world'.
"We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition," said Al Mazrouei. "We will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey."