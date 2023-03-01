Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Distribution, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of its latest service, ADNOC ‘Fill & Go’, becoming the region’s first fuel distributor to introduce this innovative technology at its service stations.
The AI-backed solution utilises the latest innovations in computer vision technologies, the company said, comprising machine learning models allowing computers to recognise vehicles and respond by offering a hyper-personalised fueling experience, reaffirming the company’s leadership position in the UAE’s fuel and convenience retail sector.
How will it work?
Once a vehicle is registered on the ADNOC Distribution app, customers can simply enter an ADNOC station that supports the new service, where smart cameras will automatically identify the vehicle.
At the pump, the customer’s stored data is used to automatically initiate the refueling process based on the preferred fuel type and spending amount, offering a faster and smoother refuelling experience. Customers are informed by a digital screen when the fueling is completed and are also invited to take advantage of personalised offers in ADNOC Oasis stores.
ADNOC Distribution has launched the ADNOC ‘Fill & Go’ service at three of its flagship service stations, on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Road and Al Khalidiya, with plans to roll it out across key locations nationwide.
“ADNOC ‘Fill & Go’ embodies our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to completely revolutionize and accelerate the fueling experience. Aligning with UAE Innovation Month, this development is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bring innovative ideas to life as we create rewarding journeys for our customers”, said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution.