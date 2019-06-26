Project was implemented with the support of more than 35 specialised engineering studios

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed, Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed, Al Zaabi, Al Mazroui, Al Jaber and other dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc’s “Umm Al Lulu”, one of the largest offshore gas processing platforms in the world, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The 77.7m x 83.5m platform was fully developed inside the UAE by the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and was manufactured by a team of international experts, Emirati engineers and professionals, using local raw materials, which were supplied by a number of companies, including Emirates Steel.

The project was implemented with the support of more than 35 specialised engineering studios and more than 500 suppliers.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, were present.

After being inaugurated, the Umm Al Lulu platform was moved to Umm Al Lulu field, where the NPCC will be in charge of its operation and installing the second platform using floating method.

The new platform, which will focus on dehydration and pressure of natural gas as well as desalination, forms a major part of Adnoc ’s Umm Lulu field. The field’s production capacity is expected to reach more than 100,000 barrels per day in 2020 to support Adnoc ’s increased production capacity by 2030.

The UAE-made platform is considered one of the largest marine platforms for oil extraction around the world, with a weight of 31.400 and was manufactured in about five years.

The event was attended by Ahmad Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Suhail Bin Mohammad Faraj Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry and Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Adnoc ’s Chief Executive Officer, as well as other senior officials.

“The inauguration of ‘Umm Al Lulu’ platform comes in line with the wise leadership’s directives to ensure optimum utilisation of natural resources and drive economic development in the UAE. It is considered an important asset of the major infrastructure facilities. It is also an important step towards raising the production capacity of crude oil to 4 million barrels per day by the end of 2020, and in line with Adnoc ’s integrated 2030 Strategy for smart growth”, Al Jaber said.