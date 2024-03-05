Abu Dhabi: ADNOC announced on Tuesday that it generated $500 million (Dh1.84 billion) in value by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in 2023.

The energy firm added that this value was generated by deploying 30 industry-leading AI tools across its full value chain, from field operations to corporate decision-making. It also led to major sustainability achievements – the tools helped remove 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2022 and 2023. For the layman, this is equivalent to removing around 200,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road.

The announcement was made at ADNOC’s Leadership Forum held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The milestone marks the start of a multi-year program to accelerate the deployment of a suite of AI solutions across ADNOC’s value to chain to further enhance safety, while driving down emissions and driving up value.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “At ADNOC, we have integrated artificial intelligence across our operations, from the control room to the boardroom, and it is enabling us to make smarter decisions and better protect our people and the environment.

“As we grow our diversified portfolio to ensure secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy, we are further integrating AI to future-proof our business and drive greater and more sustainable value from our assets and resources.”

How does AI help?

In ADNOC’s upstream operations, AI applications play a central role in mapping subsurface resources, optimizing drilling, production activity and smarter reservoir management.

Across upstream and downstream facilities, ADNOC’s Centralized Predictive Analytics and Diagnostics (CPAD) program uses AI to remotely monitor critical operational equipment – to reduce unplanned shutdowns and streamline routine maintenance.

AI is also supporting ADNOC’s net zero by 2045 ambition and its target to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030. Tools such as Emission X gather historic and real-time data from hundreds of sources on operational sites to accurately predict emission sources up to five years in advance, allowing operators to take preventative action. Emission X was developed by AIQ, a joint venture between ADNOC and G42 established in 2020 to drive an AI-powered transformation of the energy sector towards a more sustainable future.