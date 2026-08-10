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ADNOC Gas explores new UAE east coast LNG plant with Habshan recovery at 85%

Potential LNG facility to provide extra export flexibility as key gas complex recovers

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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A truck drives past an ADNOC Gas — a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — facility in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.
A truck drives past an ADNOC Gas — a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — facility in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.
AFP-RYAN LIM

Dubai: ADNOC Gas is exploring options for a new liquefied natural gas export facility on the UAE's east coast, potentially providing additional flexibility for LNG shipments outside the Strait of Hormuz.

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Chief Financial Officer Peter van Driel told Bloomberg Television on Monday that the company was considering options for the facility. No final decision has been taken and the potential project remains at an exploratory stage.

An east coast plant would provide another potential route for LNG exports outside the Strait. ADNOC Gas has not disclosed the possible capacity, investment cost, development timetable or precise location of any new facility.

The consideration comes after disruption to maritime movements through the Strait affected the company's product liftings during the second quarter.

ADNOC Gas said it worked with customers and partners while using inventory, logistics and supply-chain management to mitigate the impact, manage temporary constraints and fulfil commitments wherever possible.

Maritime disruption

The company has also incorporated continued maritime disruption into its near-term financial outlook.

ADNOC Gas expects third-quarter net income of $600 million to $800 million, based on an assumption that maritime routes through the Strait continue to face disruption.

For the full year, the company expects net income of $3.5 billion to $4 billion if maritime operations are fully restored by the fourth quarter of 2026 and pricing realisations normalise.

The potential east coast LNG facility therefore comes as ADNOC Gas assesses its future export infrastructure against a backdrop of recent disruption to a major regional maritime route.

Habshan recovery

Separately, ADNOC Gas said recovery at its Habshan complex has progressed faster than previously expected following security-related incidents at the site on April 3 and April 8.

Gas supply has already been restored to 85%, surpassing the year-end recovery target the company set in May.

ADNOC Gas said it has completed its technical assessment of the impact of the incidents and that recovery has progressed ahead of schedule.

The progress at Habshan marks a significant operational recovery during a quarter in which ADNOC Gas faced disruption both at one of its major processing sites and to maritime movements affecting product liftings.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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