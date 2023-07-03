Dubai: ADNOC Gas has awarded $1.34 billion in contracts to Petrofac Emirates and a consortium featuring National Petroleum Construction Co. and C.A.T International Ltd. for the expansion of its natural gas pipeline network.
The new pipeline will extend ADNOC Gas’ existing network from around 3,200 kilometers to over 3,500 kilometers, thus enabling the transportation of higher volumes of natural gas to customers in the northern emirates.
These comes under the company's 'Estidama' program, featuring multiple packages, with the first one awarded in 2021 for modification works on existing pipelines and completed in 2023. The second and third packages, being awarded now, include the construction of new pipelines and a gas compression plant in Habshan that will help deliver essential feed gas to key customers across the Emirates.
ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan connects 'all parts of the UAE’s gas value chain, ensuring a sustainable and economical supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand'. The plan includes newer approaches and technologies to increase gas recovery from existing fields and develop untapped resources.
“Our strategic network expansion will bring the advantages of lower-cost, sustainable and cleaner gas to more locations across the UAE by enhancing industrial access to natural gas, a cost-competitive and lower-carbon intensive fuel," said Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.