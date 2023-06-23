Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ADCCI) Board of Directors has appointed Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi as the new CEO, it was said on Friday.
With more than two decades of experience in business, investment, and strategy, Al Qubaisi brings a wealth of expertise, complemented by an extensive network of stakeholders and regulatory bodies. Prior to joining ADCCI, he held executive leadership positions in finance and investment at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and was a fundamental member of the company’s leadership team. Additionally, Al Qubaisi has garnered international experience through his tenure with British Petroleum (BP) and Ernst & Young (EY).
“By employing his long experience in driving business transformation, Al Qubaisi’s primary focus will be to establish a resilient and interconnected business community to realise the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030,” the chamber said in a statement. “He will play a pivotal role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Chamber in achieving its vision of strengthening the business community and positioning Abu Dhabi as the preferred choice for businesses and talent in the MENA region by 2025.”
Al Qubaisi is a Certified Corporate Director from Harvard Business School. He served as a board member for Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, ADNOC Distribution and ADNOC Refining, while also chairing multiple executive committees, audit committees and finance committees.
Al Qubaisi holds a Global Executive MBA degree from INSEAD Business School. Additionally, he has completed Senior Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School, and earned executive leadership and management certificates from University of Oxford and IMD Business School.
“I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, this economic monument that enjoys a prestigious place within the business community locally and internationally, and look forward to building upon the chamber’s strong foundations to support and empower the business community,” said Al Qubaisi. “Through working hand-in-hand with the chamber’s highly qualified and skilled team, I am confident that together we can unlock the full potential of businesses, and drive sustainable economic development and growth in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”