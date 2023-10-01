The UAE’s biggest oil producer is doubling its carbon-capture target as the company works towards a net-zero goal and looks to burnish its green credentials before the UN’s main climate summit.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. plans to capture 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2030, up from a previous target of 5 million tonnes, according to a statement. Adnoc’s executive committee approved the plan as part of the company’s strategy to have net zero emissions from its own operations by 2045.
The UAE, the first Gulf state to declare a target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, is hosting the UN’s main climate conference, starting in late November.
Adnoc in September announced its second carbon capture project, which will remove gas from the atmosphere at the Habshan natural gas processing facility and pump it into crude wells, where it will be used to boost output in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. That project, once completed, would bring Adnoc’s carbon capture capacity to 2.3 million tonnes per year.
The company also has a smaller project to take carbon emissions from a steel plant and inject the gas into an oil field.
Adnoc is looking for other sources of CO2 in the emirate that can be captured and re-used or permanently stored, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Adnoc’s head of low carbon solutions and international growth, said in an interview last month. Adnoc this week hosts its main annual oil conference, Adipec, which this year is likely to be occupied largely with discussion of climate. Adnoc often announces contract awards for its ongoing projects at Adipec.