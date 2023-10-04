Abu Dhabi: ADNOC has awarded a contract exceeding $400 million (Dh1.47 billion) to Baker Hughes, operating under its legal entity Nuovo Pignone International S.R.L.
The contract is for providing all-electric compression systems, powered by clean energy, to liquefy natural gas at its low-carbon LNG facility in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.
The LNG trains will comprise energy-efficient Baker Hughes technology, including compressors, driven by 75 MW electric motors.
The Ruwais LNG plant will be the first LNG project in the Middle East and North Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest carbon-intensity LNG facilities in the world.
“As the first clean electricity-powered LNG facility in the Middle East, the Ruwais LNG project reinforces ADNOC’s leadership within the LNG industry and underscores our commitment to decarbonisation, sustainability and innovation,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President, Downstream Business Management at ADNOC.
“The project aligns with ADNOC’s objectives to grow our energy portfolio with lower-carbon solutions, reinforcing our position as a reliable global natural gas supplier and contributing to enhancing global energy security.”
The Ruwais LNG project consists of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) natural gas liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa of LNG. When completed, it will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production target capacity to meet increased global demand for natural gas.