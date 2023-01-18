Abu Dhabi: ADNOC has begun work on the world’s first fully sequestered carbon dioxide (CO2) injection well in a carbonate saline aquifer, it said on Wednesday
The project is expected to begin injecting CO2 in Q2-2023.
“Carbon capture and storage will play an important role in reducing emissions and achieving global climate goals, and ADNOC is building on its leadership position in this area as we continue to drive decarbonization across our operations,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director. “At Al Reyadah, ADNOC deployed the region’s first carbon capture project at scale and we are taking another tangible step to deliver on our $15 billion decarbonization action plan with the world’s first fully sequestered CO2 injection well.”
According to the company statement, this project will support ADNOC’s carbon capture and storage program, which is part of the suite of new projects and initiatives the company is advancing to accelerate delivery of its low-carbon growth strategy.
Once operational, the project will initially fully sequester a minimum of 18,000 tons per annum of CO2 captured from Fertiglobe’s UAE operations for injection in Abu Dhabi’s onshore carbonate aquifers, supporting ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to safely capture and store CO2 from its operations.
The project will contribute to the production of lower-carbon ammonia, an effective and cost competitive hydrogen carrier that can be scaled up quickly and has lower-carbon intensity than other fuels. The project will also be monitored and assessed, using advanced technology at ADNOC’s Thamama Digital Centre of Excellence, to ensure the highest levels of environmental safety.
The well location for CO2 injection and targeted geological formations were identified using the results of ADNOC’s 3D seismic survey and the company’s subsurface modelling capacity.
The project is the latest in a series of decarbonization initiatives, including a landmark agreement for ADNOC to acquire 100 per cent of its grid power from the Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s (EWEC) nuclear and solar sources, making the company the first major oil and gas company to decarbonize its power at scale though an agreement of this kind. Additionally, ADNOC recently reached financial close on a $3.8 billion deal to build a MENA first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network, connecting ADNOC’s offshore operations to TAQA’s clean onshore power network which once complete, could reduce offshore carbon intensity by up to 50 per cent.