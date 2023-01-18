Abu Dhabi: ADNOC has begun work on the world’s first fully sequestered carbon dioxide (CO2) injection well in a carbonate saline aquifer, it said on Wednesday

“Carbon capture and storage will play an important role in reducing emissions and achieving global climate goals, and ADNOC is building on its leadership position in this area as we continue to drive decarbonization across our operations,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director. “At Al Reyadah, ADNOC deployed the region’s first carbon capture project at scale and we are taking another tangible step to deliver on our $15 billion decarbonization action plan with the world’s first fully sequestered CO2 injection well.”

According to the company statement, this project will support ADNOC’s carbon capture and storage program, which is part of the suite of new projects and initiatives the company is advancing to accelerate delivery of its low-carbon growth strategy.

Once operational, the project will initially fully sequester a minimum of 18,000 tons per annum of CO2 captured from Fertiglobe’s UAE operations for injection in Abu Dhabi’s onshore carbonate aquifers, supporting ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to safely capture and store CO2 from its operations.

The project will contribute to the production of lower-carbon ammonia, an effective and cost competitive hydrogen carrier that can be scaled up quickly and has lower-carbon intensity than other fuels. The project will also be monitored and assessed, using advanced technology at ADNOC’s Thamama Digital Centre of Excellence, to ensure the highest levels of environmental safety.

The well location for CO2 injection and targeted geological formations were identified using the results of ADNOC’s 3D seismic survey and the company’s subsurface modelling capacity.