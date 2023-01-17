Dubai: ADNOC is out to place CO2 within rock formations – and the UAE energy giant will do that in Fujairah from this month on. The company will use a ‘prize-winning’ carbon capture and mineralisation technology from 44.01 to eliminate C02 from the atmosphere.
This is the first such venture by any energy company in the Middle East. ADNOC’s partners apart from 44.01 include the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).
In this pilot, CO2 will be captured from the air, dissolved in seawater, and then injected into peridotite formations deep underground, where it will mineralize – ensuring that it cannot escape back into the atmosphere.
“We are committed to finding new ways to decarbonize our operations, while meeting our responsibility to supply vital energy to the world,” said Sophie Hildebrand, Chief Technology Officer at ADNOC. “As the first energy company in the region to run a carbon-negative project of this kind, this pilot marks the latest step in our $15 billion investment into projects that will reduce our carbon footprint and help us achieve our Net Zero by 2050 ambition.”
Fujairah was selected for this pilot due to its abundance of peridotite, a form of rock that naturally reacts with CO2 to mineralize it.
Muhammad Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, said: “Success here could pave the way to help us make a significant contribution towards the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”