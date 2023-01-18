Abu Dhabi: ADNOC claimed the title of UAE’s most valuable brand for the fifth consecutive year, followed by e& as the most valuable portfolio of telecom brands in the MEA region according to a report from London-based consultancy Brand Finance.
Most valuable brand - ADNOC
ADNOC’s brand value increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to reach $14.2 billion in 2023, an ADNOC statement said on Wednesday.
ADNOC Brand Strength Index increased from 79.1 points to 79.4 points, maintaining its “AA+” rating. Globally amongst all brands, ADNOC climbed 28 places to 138th place from 167th in 2022.
Within the oil and gas industry, ADNOC rose one rank to 8th place.
In terms of brand strength, ADNOC is now the 10th strongest oil and gas brand globally, up two places from 12th in 2022.
Valuable portfolio of telecom brands - e&
e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) has consolidated its position as the most valuable portfolio of telecom brands in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). “e& has achieved remarkable business growth and unwavering stakeholder confidence in 2022, with its portfolio of brands now exceeding a total value of $14 billion,” the report highlighted.
etisalat by e&, the Group’s largest telecom brand, also retained its position as the strongest telecom brands across all categories in the MEA region, achieving a score of 89.1 out of 100 and an “AAA” rating, according to the report. It was also rated one of the top three telecom brands in the world, due to its market reach, operational capabilities, and outstanding customer service record.
We will continue to earn the trust of our customers and stakeholders by developing and innovating cutting-edge products and services that meet the needs of our 162 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Dowidar said that e& had made significant strides in Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and technologies supporting the emergence of the metaverse.
According to Brand Finance, brand value is the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand value is determined through a balanced scorecard of factors, including marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.