Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar will develop five solar power projects in Iraq with a combined capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW). It has signed an implementation agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and the National Investment Commission to develop a 450-megwatt (MW) plant in the Dhi Qar Governorate in southern Iraq; a 100 MW and a 250 MW plant, both in Ramadi in central Iraq; a 100 MW plant in Mosul; and a 100 MW plant in Amarah in the southeast.
“This agreement represents an important step forward in relations between the UAE and Iraq and will support Iraq’s efforts to achieve its clean energy and climate change goals,” said Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for the UAE. “The renewable energy sector is seeing rapid growth as clean technologies prove their economic viability. We look forward to exploring similar such opportunities in the region, and to consolidate our partnership with our brothers in Iraq.”
In June, Masdar announced the signing of Heads of Agreement with the Ministry of Electricity and the National Investment Commission to develop projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2 GW. “Masdar has been a catalyst for renewable energy and clean-tech innovation in more than 30 countries, and we will leverage the expertise we have developed to support Iraq in its energy transition,” said Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.
Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is looking to increase the percentage of renewables in its total power production capacity to 20 to 25 percent by the end of this decade to address supply issues and meet climate objectives, which would be equivalent to 10 to 12 GW.