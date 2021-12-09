Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s renewables energy company Masdar has commissioned its first wind farms in Poland. These ‘farms’ are jointly owned with Taaleri SolarWind II Fund.
In January, Masdar and Taaleri SolarWind II Fund each acquired a 50 per cent stake in the projects, marking their first investment in the Polish renewable energy market. The 37.4-megawatt (MW) Mlawa wind farm is located in Mazowieckie in northern Poland, while the 14 MW Grajewo project, which comprises two wind farms, is based in Podlaskie, in the northeast.
Combined, the projects produce electricity to supply approximately 90,000 households in Poland, and offset 146,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.
“We look forward to expand our presence in the Polish renewable energy sector and to strengthen our strategic partnership with Taaleri Energia through our joint venture, Masdar Taaleri Generation (MTG),” said Niall Hannigan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar.