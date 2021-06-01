Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s TAQA will help build the utility network for ADNOC’s chemicals production hub Ta’ziz in Ruwais.
“ADNOC’s agreement with TAQA is the next milestone in the development of Ta’ziz, as we continue to grow a globally competitive industrial ecosystem and highly attractive and competitive investor value proposition,” said Khaleefa Al Mheiri Acting CEO for the chemicals hub.
Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and TAQA will jointly develop the power, steam, cooling, demineralized and waste water services to enable chemicals projects at Ta’ziz. Since its launch in November last, development activities at the site have progressed, with land and marine surveys already complete.
The site is adjacent to the Ruwais Industrial Complex and enjoys a favorable location on routes to the UAE’s target markets.
"Considerable interest has been received from local and international investors in opportunities across the entire ecosystem and value chain, and agreements with the first phase of investors are nearing finalization," said a statement from ADNOC.
Contracts have been awarded for the first stages of development for the site. This includes geotechnical and topographical surveys, a marine bathymetric survey and health, safety and environment impact assessments, which have already been completed. The surveys will enable civil engineering works to prepare the site for construction as well as dredging for an entirely new port facility.