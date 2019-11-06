Dubai: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) announced the beginning of construction of its new headquarters at a cost of Dh280 million.

The cooling services provider said the new headquarters will be in Al Jaddaf, and the building is expected to be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2021. The headquarters includes two buildings; an office building and a residential one, each being 10 floors high.

The office building includes staff offices and shops, while the other building houses social amenities, restaurants, and green areas for residents and employees.

The headquarters will be built according to certification from the US Green Building Council, which assess the design, construction, and operation of environmentally-friendly buildings.

In a statement, Empower said the headquarters is part of its expansion plans, and supports its growth strategy.