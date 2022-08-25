Abu Dhabi: Emirates Steel Arkan is considering expanding into new markets in Asia and Africa to enhance its international competitiveness, CEO Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi said.
In an interview with WAM, Al Remeithi said the group would explore new markets and increase its production and efficiency. The group increased the number of its export markets to 60 by the end of the first half of 2022, compared to 56 markets at the start of the year.
The export markets currently comprises 45 per cent of the group’s sales.
Emirates Steel Arkan has maintained a market share of 60 per cent, and aims to increase this figure by adding new and sustainable products, the CEO added.