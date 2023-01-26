Dubai: The Ministry of Economy will support Emirates Global Aluminium in its entrepreneurship programme, the company said on Thursday.
The EGA Ramp-Up programme is attracting aspiring and recently-established entrepreneurs to a series of online courses on entrepreneurship. The programme will work even more closely with the most promising startups, providing mentoring support from a global network of experts. Startups aligned with EGA’s strategic objectives will be assessed for their eligibility to receive cash rewards and opportunities for collaboration with EGA.
The ministry’s Entrepreneurial Nation platform will provide EGA Ramp-Up with greater access to budding entrepreneurs and support the programme’s outreach campaign. A member of the Entrepreneurial Nation team will join the EGA Ramp-Up evaluation panel which assesses entrepreneurs’ eligibility for support.
Applications for the EGA Ramp-Up programme are now open and more than 300 entrepreneurs have already registered for the first round. Applications will close on January 27.
Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy said: “The Ministry of Economy is committed to supporting the UAE’s entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity ecosystem by strengthening collaboration with like-minded private and public sector partners, in line with the ‘Projects of the 50’ to drive the country’s economic agenda and diversification programme.”
Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President Government Relations at EGA, said: “Through EGA Ramp-Up we aim to support entrepreneurs whose businesses will contribute to economic diversification and growth. We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Economy on this programme, and together will work to support and boost even more entrepreneurs whose success will benefit both themselves and our nation.”
EGA has partnered with C3 to deliver the programme. C3 is a UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.