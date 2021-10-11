Dubai: Emirates Food Industries (EFI), and Tnuva, one of Israel’s largest food companies, have struck a partnership to help develop UAE’s food security interests. The collaboration brings together EFI’s expertise in agriculture and food security with Tnuva’s knowledge of the dairy industry and associated technologies.
“This will enable us to move towards a more sustainable, diverse, and secure food future,” said Wasfi Kaso, CEO of Emirates Food Industries.
Emirates Food Industries aims to advance food sustainability in the UAE by promoting food diversity and enhancing production. In recent years, EFI has expanded the size of the farms under its operational control and is establishing a factory for the production and processing of dairy products in Al Ain (which will be operated by its subsidiary National Dairy Company).
New agreement, old partners
In September, both the entities signed a licensing agreement to expand EFI’s dairy range, starting with a new facility to produce the popular Mediterranean cheese, Labneh. Under the agreement, Tnuva will assist build a production line in Dubai in return for royalties. It was the first deal between food companies in Israel and the UAE since the countries normalised ties, Tnuva said.
“Later on, the activity will include support in the development and production of additional products,” Tnuva said. The licensing agreement is for 10 years with an option to extend and Tnuva said it potentially will bring “millions of dollars of revenue in the coming years”.