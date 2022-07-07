Sharjah: As Eid Al Adha holidays approach, shopping centres across Sharjah have launched major discounts in addition to offering countless prizes. A three-day 'big discounts' campaign comes is into its second day, with price cuts of up to 80 per cent.
Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said: "The Chamber is looking forward to providing Sharjah residents and visitors with a pleasant shopping experience, full of lots of choices at affordable prices. It also aims to support retail partners, by stimulating commercial traffic and increasing sales."
For her part, Hana Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Committee supervising the Sharjah Summer Promotions, added, "A sizable package of prizes will be given away, which will take place in a festive, entertaining and heritage setting that caters to the tastes and needs of Sharjah residents and visitors."