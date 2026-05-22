UAE’s flexible, diversified economy proves resilient amid regional turmoil, says minister

Record non-oil trade and exports underscore UAE’s shift beyond hydrocarbons
ABU DHABI: Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to strengthen an economic model centered on openness, policy continuity and adaptability amid challenges.
Speaking during the Economy Middle East Summit 2026, Al Marri said the UAE economy has remained competitive and stable despite geopolitical tensions and regional volatility affecting parts of the Middle East.
He said the country’s economic strategy has helped sustain investor confidence while supporting growth across sectors including tourism, trade, technology and logistics.
The minister added that the UAE has focused on building a flexible economy capable of responding quickly to global shifts, including supply chain disruptions, inflation pressures and political instability in the region.
The UAE has positioned itself as a major commercial and financial hub in the Gulf, benefiting from business-friendly regulations, infrastructure investments and efforts to diversify beyond oil.
Al Marri pointed out that, in a world marked by fragmentation and uncertainty, the advantage will belong to economies that are open, reliable and capable of operating efficiently and consistently.
He added that the region is going through an exceptional phase that has witnessed one of the most serious conflicts in decades, explaining that the first test under such circumstances is security, the second is continuity, and the third is trust.
He stressed that the UAE’s core economic message is that it is an open country that operates efficiently and offers a predictable economic environment.
He noted that the country’s average annual GDP growth between 2021 and 2025 reached around 5%, while non-oil growth stood at approximately 6.2%.
He added that non-oil activities now account for more than 77 % of the UAE’s GDP, while the country’s non-oil foreign trade exceeded AED3.8 trillion in 2025. Non-oil exports reached AED813 billion, both representing record levels.
He said these indicators confirm that economic diversification in the UAE is no longer merely an ambition, but has become clearly reflected in the structure of the national economy.