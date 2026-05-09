Non-oil foreign trade between the two countries exceeded $45.2 billion in 2025
Istanbul: The UAE and Türkiye are seeking to deepen their economic partnership as trade and investment ties between the two countries continue to accelerate under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force in September 2023.
Speaking during a series of meetings and business events in Istanbul, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said non-oil trade between the UAE and Türkiye had nearly tripled compared with 2022 levels, before the CEPA agreement was signed and implemented.
According to figures released during the visit, non-oil foreign trade between the two countries exceeded $45.2 billion in 2025, an annual growth of 15.5 per cent compared with 2024.
Al Zeyoudi met several Turkish ministers and senior officials during the visit, including Mustafa Tuzcu, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Trade, with discussions focusing on expanding trade cooperation, boosting investment flows and maximising the benefits of the bilateral trade agreement.
Addressing the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum, Al Zeyoudi said the two countries had built a “strong and growing relationship” based on shared objectives and mutual respect.
“The results of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two friendly countries clearly reflect this, with non-oil trade between the two countries nearly tripling compared to 2022, before the agreement was signed and entered into force in 2023,” he said.
He added that both countries were working to create broader opportunities for partnerships between their business communities, with the aim of supporting sustainable growth and long-term economic cooperation.
Al Zeyoudi also participated in the third annual meeting of the UAE-Türkiye Business Council following its restructuring, describing the council as evidence of the growing strategic trade and investment partnership between the two countries.
“The UAE is committed to ensuring that the next chapter of our strategic partnership with Türkiye is more ambitious and innovative,” he said.
The UAE delegation included representatives from sectors such as logistics, renewable energy, technology, artificial intelligence, food security, aviation, financial services and healthcare.
The forum also witnessed the signing of two new memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between business communities in both countries.
The UAE-Türkiye CEPA was among the first agreements signed under the UAE’s broader strategy to expand foreign trade, strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for the private sector.