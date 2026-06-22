Following the Fed's announcement, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) mirrored the move, maintaining the Base Rate for the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 3.65 per cent, as the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar.

At its June 2026 meeting, the US Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 to 3.75 per cent for the fourth consecutive time. However, the tone from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh shifted significantly hawkish, hinting at a potential rate hike in the future.

“UAE households are not deleveraging. They are becoming more selective,” he said. “Credit is still expanding, but demand is shifting away from discretionary autos and marginal borrowers toward cards, personal loans, and property-backed borrowing.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.