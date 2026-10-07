Zurich index scores UAE 4.25 against 4.11 global average with savings seen as weak spot
Dubai: The UAE ranks among the world's most resilient nations, according to a new study by Zurich Insurance Group and Zurich International Life Limited. The country scores 4.25 on the Personal Resilience Index. The global average is 4.11. Zurich International Life released the UAE findings in Dubai on October 7.
The study surveyed more than 11,000 people across 16 markets, including 973 in the UAE. Oxford Research and Development Partners helped develop the index. It measures resilience across five drivers: psychological, physical, social, financial and digital.
The UAE beats the global average on all five fronts. Physical and social resilience rank as its strongest areas. The study names confidence, belonging and leadership as the foundation of that performance. It describes UAE resilience as more than an individual trait. A national ecosystem of wellbeing, belonging and opportunity supports it.
Residents back the national approach. Some 76 per cent say government wellbeing initiatives improve their mental health. Another 79 per cent report a strong sense of belonging, one of the highest levels recorded in the study. Seventy per cent believe the next generation is building the resilience skills it needs. Together, the results show confidence running from national leadership to individuals, families, employers and young people.
But its not all hunky dory, the study also found that about 16 per cent of UAE residents have no savings buffer. Income creates the sharpest divide in the sample. Middle and higher income workers place greater value on flexible working, at 41.3 per cent. Lower income workers put job stability and clarity first, at 31.6 per cent.
The split gives employers a clear role. One support package will not fit every part of a workforce. Flexible schedules suit one group, while clear contracts and job security matter more to the other.
The workplace payoff is measurable. Globally, the most resilient employees are twice as likely to report good or excellent performance as the least resilient.
Matthew Whitehouse, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions at Zurich International Life Limited, says employers sit closer to their people's lives than most institutions. They carry both the responsibility and the incentive to protect resilience. He adds that the UAE starts from a strong position, and financial preparedness is where employers can turn resilience into readiness.
The findings align with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which places quality of life and community resilience at the heart of national development.
The UAE results draw on 973 respondents, so they reflect a survey sample, not the full population.