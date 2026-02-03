Dubai: High taxes in the UK are one of the main reasons so many British citizens have relocated to Dubai, former prime minister Liz Truss said, arguing that years of policy failure have eroded growth, competitiveness and living standards across Britain and much of Europe.

“The reason there was a spike in gilts in 2022 was because of the LDI (Liability-Driven Investment)crisis,” she said, noting that a 2024 Bank of England report later acknowledged the issue. She added that interest rates were rising globally at the time, compounding the shock.

Energy policy, she argued, sits at the heart of that divergence. UK energy prices, she said, are among the highest globally due to restrictions on domestic oil and gas production and the cost of net-zero policies. “Their energy prices are a quarter of what they are in the UK,” she said of the US, adding that high costs damage manufacturing and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and crypto.

“One of the reasons there are so many British people in Dubai now is because our taxes are so high,” Truss said during a fireside chat at the World Governments Summit, framing the shift as a direct response to economic pressure at home rather than lifestyle choice alone.

