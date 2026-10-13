The US holds at 2.3 per cent across 2025, 2026 and 2027. Euro Area growth reaches 1.1 per cent in 2026 and 1.2 per cent in 2027. Germany rebounds to 1.3 per cent from 0.2 per cent, while France slows to 0.4 per cent. Italy manages 0.8 per cent and Spain 2.5 per cent. Japan is expected to grow at 0.7 per cent, the UK at 1.3 per cent and Canada at 1.1 per cent.