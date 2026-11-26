The ECB sets interest benchmarks for the 21 countries that use the euro, influencing borrowing rates throughout the economy: everything from overnight loans between banks to credit cards, home mortgages and government bonds. Lower rates can spur a slumping economy while higher ones restrain inflation when it's above the bank's target of 2% annually. The bank's ability to act swiftly - in contrast to the often drawn-out negotiations among the 27 European Union national governments - has given it a leading role in combating Europe-wide crises such as the pandemic and the peak period of the eurozone's debt crisis in 2010-12.