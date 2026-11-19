Bank failure in Paraguay could lead to $1 billion in losses, official says
The collapse of Ueno Bank could result in up to $1 billion in losses in a worst case scenario, the president of Paraguay's Central Bank (BCP) told AFP in an interview Wednesday.
BCP chief Jose Luis Schreiner said he believes at least some of the money will be recovered after one of the South American country's largest banks went insolvent, leading to the ouster and arrest of ex-president Santiago Pena over his alleged ties to the financial debacle.
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Who bears the loss. Schreiner said the deposit guarantee fund will be the first loser. The fund has already advanced and transferred $640 million to $650 million to other lenders to pay depositors.
Bondholders. Schreiner said assets won’t cover international or local bonds, nor the fund’s advance.
Assets. Healthy assets identified so far are worth about 9 trillion guaraníes, roughly $1.5 billion.
Dispute over the numbers. Schreiner rejected claims by lower house president Raúl Latorre that assets exist to cover all savers, saying incorrect figures had circulated.
Government pledges. President Pedro Alliana said all Ueno depositors would recover their savings in full, after meeting Schreiner. He also said retirees would get their pensions and Christmas bonuses this week. The central bank said around 80% of depositors, 1.8 million people, had recovered their money, but a large chunk of funds remains outstanding.
The central bank seized Ueno Bank after its solvency ratio fell below half the legal minimum.
Regulators found poorly documented loans to companies linked to its owners and expenses wrongly counted as assets.
The bank held $800 million in public funds, including about $380 million from the state pension and health fund.
Ueno said it had 2.9 million customers, around 60% of the adult population, though the central bank counted about 1.8 million depositors.
President Santiago Peña, who had business ties to the bank, submitted his resignation, but Congress voted to impeach him.
Prosecutors allege a conflict of interest and say the bank gave him two simultaneous loans totalling $580,000 for a summer home.
Last Friday, prosecutors expanded the charges, accusing him of leading a criminal organisation with five former central bank directors to shield Ueno from scrutiny. Prosecutors have also charged former central bank chief Carlos Carvallo.