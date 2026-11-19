Who bears the loss. Schreiner said the deposit guarantee fund will be the first loser. The fund has already advanced and transferred $640 million to $650 million to other lenders to pay depositors.

Bondholders. Schreiner said assets won’t cover international or local bonds, nor the fund’s advance.

Assets. Healthy assets identified so far are worth about 9 trillion guaraníes, roughly $1.5 billion.

Dispute over the numbers. Schreiner rejected claims by lower house president Raúl Latorre that assets exist to cover all savers, saying incorrect figures had circulated.