Dubai-based conglomerate Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has appointed Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg as its new chairperson along with her post of Group Managing Director. Muna Easa Al Gurg has been named vice-chairperson along with her role as Director of Retail. Maryam Easa Al Gurg will assume the role of Director at ESAG and member of the Board of Directors.

The appointment, which is in line with the group’s pre-approved succession planning charter following the passing of its founder Easa Saleh Al Gurg in March, ensures a smooth business transition and continuation of ESAG’s legacy built and shaped by the late chairman.

“Succeeding my late father is a tremendous privilege and one that I take up with great responsibility. I look forward to continuing on the path of his forward-thinking strategies for the group as he was a true visionary. I am confident of the support of our long standing partners, loyal clientele and larger ESAG family in all my endeavours as chairperson,” said Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg.

“As an integral part of the nation’s growth story, ESAG will continue its long-standing commitment to support UAE’s wise leadership and advance the ongoing development of building a diversified knowledge-based economy underpinned by a wide array of robust industries and sectors,” she added.

Muna Easa Al Gurg has been appointed Vice-Chairperson.

As Vice Chairperson, Muna Easa Al Gurg will handle responsibilities in close collaboration with the Chairperson to productively handle the group’s diverse business portfolio.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg is Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, President of the Dubai Business Women Council, Deputy Chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah and is on the advisory board of Coutts Bank. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Dubai Academic Health Corporation. She is closely involved in several philanthropic, social and charitable activities, notably with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation and Al Jalila Foundation.

Muna Easa Al Gurg has been Chairperson of Young Arab Leaders UAE, where she promotes education, entrepreneurship and youth development. She is a Board Director of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited. She is also a Founding Board Member of Endeavor UAE, a non-profit promoting high-impact entrepreneurship in emerging and growth markets. She is actively involved in philanthropy and is on the board of the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development and the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.

Maryam Easa Al Gurg has been appointed a Director at ESAG.

Maryam Easa Al Gurg has played an important role in contributing to ESAG’s success since joining the company in 2001. She is also an active member of the Dubai Business Women’s Council contributing her expertise and business insights to strengthen the council’s activities. Besides her dynamic role within ESAG, Maryam Easa Al Gurg also devotes her time to support varied activities and initiatives of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.