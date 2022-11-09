Sharm El Sheikh: UAE-headquartered technology and investment conglomerate e& (formerly known as the Etisalat Group) declared its net zero targets by 2030 during the group’s participation at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, it said on Wednesday.

To reach net zero, e& has committed to accelerating the de-carbonisation of activities while focusing on mobile network modernisation with the deployment of the latest generation of energy-efficient radio equipment (both hardware and software), increased use of renewable energy sources and carbon offsetting initiatives.

e&’s climate action programme will be aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact and the World Resources Institute, to set an emissions reduction trajectory between 2020 and 2030 for all Information and Communications Technology sub-sectors.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The UAE is taking massive action alongside its partners to address the global challenges related to climate change, leading the energy transition by reducing the carbon impact of hydrocarbon emissions.

“We pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050, as the first country in the MENA region, knowing that deploying sustainable and clean technologies and investing in renewable energy projects in developing countries will enable us to contribute more effectively to the future of humanity. We are pleased to see a global organisation such as e& paving the way for private sector entities around the world to show more commitment and support a real-time transition towards a low-carbon society.”

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our sustainability plans and ambitions are aligned to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as our commitment to the GSMA’s initiative to take the entire mobile industry to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.