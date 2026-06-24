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DXB transforms its air traffic control tower into a symbol of UAE pride

Striking redesign of DXB’s ATC tower showcases UAE identity to global travellers

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DXB transforms its air traffic control tower into a symbol of UAE pride

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has a new face on one of its most recognisable structures. Dubai Airports has revealed a striking redesign of its Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, turning a purely functional landmark into a bold statement of national identity at one of the world's busiest transit hubs.

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The redesign places the UAE flag prominently on the tower, making it visible to every passenger passing through the airport. To mark the occasion, Dubai Airports hosted a ceremonial airside event featuring a Dubai Police parade set against the tower's newly adorned facade. Senior leadership, operational staff and oneDXB partners gathered to celebrate the teamwork and dedication that keeps DXB running around the clock.

Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said: "The ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures at DXB. It's where thousands of critical decisions are made every day, helping to keep aircraft, guests and operations moving safely and efficiently through Dubai. Aviation is a fundamental pillar of the UAE's economy, and we are committed to the continuous development of this great nation. By bringing the colours of the UAE flag to this iconic landmark, we are celebrating the ambition of the nation we serve, while recognising the extraordinary teams and partners who ensure DXB is always Flying the Flag, Connecting the World."

What started as a single runway in 1960 has since evolved into a global aviation powerhouse. The 89-metre ATC tower, operational in its expanded form since 2000, sits at the centre of that transformation, overseeing every aircraft movement across the airport. Its architecture is as distinctive as its function, with a buttressed central column flanked by arched wings giving the structure a sculptural, almost aerodynamic quality. At its summit, a multilevel control centre serves as the operational nerve of the airport, where Dubai Air Navigation Services coordinates the seamless flow of thousands of flights daily.

Every landing and takeoff at DXB is the result of precise coordination between airlines, ground handlers, safety crews, service partners and the broader oneDXB network, a collective effort now symbolically anchored by the flag that flies above them all.

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