DXB transforms its air traffic control tower into a symbol of UAE pride

Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said: "The ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures at DXB. It's where thousands of critical decisions are made every day, helping to keep aircraft, guests and operations moving safely and efficiently through Dubai. Aviation is a fundamental pillar of the UAE's economy, and we are committed to the continuous development of this great nation. By bringing the colours of the UAE flag to this iconic landmark, we are celebrating the ambition of the nation we serve, while recognising the extraordinary teams and partners who ensure DXB is always Flying the Flag, Connecting the World."