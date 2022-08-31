DXB Live, the integrated event management and organisation services arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), saw a 10 per cent growth in business during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019.
During the first six months of 2022, DXB Live lent its expertise to over 450 projects, including 260 events and 43 exhibitions, such as Gulf Food, Arab Health, Med Lab, Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai Jewellery Show, Intersec, Dubai Association Conference, ICA, Dubai Health Forum, The Knowledge Summit, and Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.
January emerged as the most active month of the year in terms of construction and event execution designing, followed by March and February.
Additional integrated production services were provided to 12 concerts at the Expo site. DXB Live also held concerts by popular Pakistani star Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, ‘DJ Coffee’, and K-Pop artistes.
Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President at DXB Live, said: “DXB Live continues to enhance Dubai’s position in the events industry, create business opportunities, and increase cooperation between experts and specialists in various fields. The large footfall of businessmen from all over the world at our events is a testimony of confidence and recognition from the international community for the vital and pivotal role that Dubai plays in increasing global trade.”
More than 90 exhibition stands were designed and constructed, covering approximately 200,000 square feet. This included 25 pavilions at Gulfood, 10 at the Arabian Travel Market, nine at the Dubai International Boat Show, three at Arab Health, and six at Intersec.
DXB Live’s contribution to Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival was one of the most popular events in the company’s repertoire. DXB Live designed and conceptualised 23,000 square meters of space in the main gallery hall which hosted the Art Awards Ceremony. The Art Awards welcomed 296 pieces of art from 48 countries both regionally and internationally and feature 10 engaging workshops for visitors.