The 28th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy Technologies Conference and Exhibition, DUPHAT 2023, concluded on Thursday, and saw commercial deals worth over Dh6.12 billion over three days, an increase of 20 per cent over the year-ago period.
A total of 1,147 companies from 82 countries exhibited pharmaceutical and medical products at this year’s edition, which attracted more than 26,000 visitors from around the world.
Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, and Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, said: “The deals generated reflect Dubai’s stature as one of the world’s leading commercial centres and a major healthcare and pharmaceutical hub. The vast interest attracted by the event signifies the scientific, academic, and commercial value it offers to both the public and private sectors in the industry.
“We are committed to organising events that can help attract international investment to the UAE and promote commercial engagement with markets across the world.”
Major global event
The platform provided by DUPHAT for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry to explore partnerships and commercial opportunities has led to many local and international companies confirming their participation for upcoming editions of the event. DUPHAT enables industry players to find new clients, suppliers and drug manufacturers. Organisers expect participation in the next edition of DUPHAT to increase by 30 per cent.
Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of DUPHAT, said: “The outcomes of this year’s DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition have exceeded our expectations. The event continues to play a vital role in catalysing the development of the medical and healthcare industries and the growth of the pharmaceutical market. The feedback received from global participants including the large markets of US and Europe confirm DUPHAT’s emergence as a major forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that can shape the future of the industry”
The next edition of DUPHAT will will take place in January 2024.