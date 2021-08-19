Dubai: Dubai is seeing a strong revival in trade using dhows with the setting up of a dedicated agency under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC). It was launched o streamline and regulate the activity of these traditional vessels in the emirate’s waters.
Dubai saw these pics sports touch 365,632 tonnes and imports of 260,001 tonnes in the first-half of this year. Established in July last year, the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitated the entry of more than 5,383 wooden ships into the ports, carrying merchandise from countries across the MENA region and even beyond.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman, said, “The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows has simplified and expedited various procedures related to the docking, departure, and clearance of merchandise of the vessels in Dubai.”
Digital marketplace
The dhow trade plying through Dubai has also seen a digital transformation with DP World’s introduction of the NAU digital marketplace. Launched officially in February, NAU connects dhow owners with traders allowing them to search, negotiate and book shipments. The app uses the latest AI technologies to connect traders with the boat captains.