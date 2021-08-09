Dubai: The Rental Disputes Center (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department, is working on a ‘Court Probe’ project, which is a litigation without a judge, by using artificial intelligence technology to providing its services within an integrated platform and without staff.
“RDC's success in performing its duties constituted a strong motivation, as a result of the use of modern technologies to develop the judicial system and digital transformation of all its services,” said Abdulqader Mousa, Director of RDC.
The remote litigation system significantly contributed to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic, thus achieving RDC's main objectives. RDC resolved 61,555 primary rental cases from 2015 to 2020. The cases represent 2 per cent of the total number of documented Ejari contracts (4.28 million) registered with the Land Department during the same period.
During the first six months of 2021, the Department managed to settle 8,713 disputes, representing a value of Dh2.5 billion in an average of seven days.