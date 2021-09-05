Dubai: Jumeirah Group will opened its latest property a the Maldives on October 1.
The all-villa resort is located on the North Malé Atoll, and easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. The resort’s panoramic architecture and interiors are the work of Singaporean design studio, Miaja.
“The resort offers unparalleled hospitality with a flair that exceeds guest expectations,” said José Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group.
Jumeirah Maldives has 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Each villa features an infinity pool and roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area.
The resort will have two of their award-winning signature restaurants, Shimmers and Kayto.
A highlight for any guest stay is the unique submarine tour transporting them through the vibrant marine habitat.