Dubai: The Dubai district cooling company Empower announced a new deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems. Under the deal, MHI Thermal Systems will supply advanced water-cooled centrifugal chillers with a total cooling capacity of 100,000 refrigeration tons.
The contract also allows Empower to double the number of centrifugal chillers to a total cooling capacity of 200,000 refrigeration tons (RT) over the next two years, which is equivalent to 11 per cent of the total cooling capacity.
“The deal will modernise our systems with innovative technologies that contribute to low-noise production processes and efficiency in protecting the environment,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “These achievements are in line with our long-term strategy that aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30 per cent by 2030.”
Empower will start using the new units in its plants in Zabeel, Business Bay, Madinat Jumeirah and Dubailand City , to serve residential and commercial projects.