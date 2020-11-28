Dubai: Dubai is on track to register a rapid recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 with customs transactions rising by 24.5% over the first nine months of 2020.
The sharp rise in transactions reflects the strength and resilience of the economy and the emirate’s proven capability to weather external economic shocks, Dubai Government Media office said in a press statement.
Rising transactions
The number of transactions processed by Dubai Customs reached 11.2 million in the period between January to September, compared to 9 million in the corresponding period last year.
Customs declarations climbed 33 per cent in the first nine months of the current year to reach 9.7 million declarations, an average of more than one million declarations a month, compared to 7.3 million in the same period last year. The impressive figures point to Dubai’s strong economic foundations and its ability to quickly rebound from the impact of global headwinds.
Dubai Customs’ advanced Smart Workspace facilitates the completion of a declaration in an average of less than 5 minutes. Clients can process their customs and cargo clearance transactions from anywhere, anytime through Dubai Customs’ 24/7 smart applications.
Higher business registrations
Meanwhile, the number of business registration transactions saw an exceptional surge of 84.5 per cent to reach 201,000, compared to 109,000 in the corresponding period last year.
Dubai Customs also completed 648,000 refund claims, 357,600 certificate and report requests, and 257,000 inspection-booking requests as of the end of September 2020.
“Dubai has shown great potential to bounce back strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.
“This is reflected in the continued confidence of global investors in the strength and resilience of the economies of Dubai and the UAE.”