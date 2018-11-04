Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has gone digital, launching a new online platform dubbed Event Plus that they say will provide organisers with easy access to all of its products and services.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented push by the government of Dubai to digitalise its operations, and the state-owned exhibition centre’s move is yet another step towards Vision 2021, and the emirate’s goal of harnessing technology to boost the economy.

“The Event Plus platform aligns with our shared visions of innovation and technology-led customer service and unlocks value for our exhibitors, contractors and clients,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, senior vice president at Dubai World Trade Centre in a statement.

Those event organisers will “now benefit from a seamless ordering process for all their requests,” he added.

A digital and paperless portal, the Event Plus platform has been designed to offer an intuitive user experience, with registration, stand identification and a cart function included, the statement said.

Filters also allow exhibitors and contractors to search for products and services, while the platform enables users to select catering options, providing images and ingredient lists.

Services available through Event Plus include stand design, branding, signage, power, lights, digital walls, Wi-Fi and tech, and catering from the brand’s kitchens.