Dubai: The Dubai World Trade Centre has been certified with the 'SafeGuard Label', which guarantees that the destination complies with all possible standards to ensure safety and wellbeing of visitors. The certification was issued by Bureau Veritas.
DWTC thus becomes the first convention and exhibition centre in the Middle East to receive the Label, which provides an independent assessment of preventive measures associated with the processes and controls implemented regarding health, safety and hygiene prior to reopening premises.
DWTC follows the regulations issued by the Dubai Government to safely conduct events, including a range of capacity and social distancing restrictions and frequent sanitisation of the venue. DWTC continues to follow updates provided by the government and health authorities.
The SafeGuard label forms part of Restart your Business with BV, which are solutions to meet the needs of all sectors of the economy as they reopen for business. The programme addresses the specific risks to all places where people live and work by training teams effectively on hygiene good practices and assuring that protective measures are properly set up and implemented transparently.
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice-President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Along with DWTC’s own ‘Venue Safe’ standards, the Label ensures strict adherence to all safety and hygiene measures to complement the return of organised events.”