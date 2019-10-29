Dubai: Dubai mutual trade with Brazil in 2018 made around Dh5.6 billion, with Dh5.2 billion in imports, Dh136 million in exports and Dh234 million in re-exports.

According to statistics released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the visit of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro to the UAE, trade with Brazil touched Dh3.6 billion in the first half of 2019, with Dh3.4 in imports, Dh56 million in exports and Dh93 million in re-exports.

“Dubai trade with South American countries, especially Brazil, is noticeably growing,” said Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs.

“We do our best to deliver the best customs services and facilities to the Brazilian companies following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote mutual trade and development between the two countries. We look forward to more cooperation with Brazilian companies and diplomatic missions in the coming period which will see Dubai host Expo 2020 and that makes a golden opportunity for companies to get global attention and recognition.”