Dubai: With visitors all set to return to Dubai from early July, the tourism authority is going all out to get the message out worldwide.
Two campaigns are running - #Till We Meet Again and the recent #We Will See You Soon – and there is “constant communication” with more than 3,000 partners worldwide to “be alert and ready to adapt to the changing realities”.
Dubai Tourism also partnered Snapchat in a campaign that saw four augmented reality (AR) Snapchat Lenses being developed to get users in the UK and France to Dubai and experience the city’s landmarks.
“With travellers set to become even more prudent in their travel choices, we welcome the commitment shown by our partners to work together to help prepare the ground for a meaningful tourism restart,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General at Dubai Tourism.
“Throughout this unprecedented journey that is set to lead to a new normal, Dubai Tourism reaffirms its support to its stakeholders and partners to facilitate the gradual recovery of the sector.
“And once again highlight Dubai’s position at the forefront - as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.”
Status update
This was said at meetings held to review the mechanisms in place to safeguard the health of residents and visitors, and various measures to kick-start the tourism sector. Those who attended included hotel owners, CEOs of hotel operator groups and other senior representatives from the aviation and hospitality sectors.