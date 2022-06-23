In a move that will further boost UAE-Romania bilateral relations and expand cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries, the Romanian government has signed an agreement with Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World to develop new infrastructure at the Port of Constanta.
The agreement will help modernise and turn the Port of Constanta into one of the Black Sea’s most important cargo and vehicle hubs.
Romania’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure aims to develop a new roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal to boost cargo vessel traffic at the Port of Constanta, which has become a key gateway for trade into eastern Europe.
This will require significant investment and improved procedures to speed up the transit of RO-RO units through the port. Under the agreement, PCFC will work with DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions, to modernise and develop the infrastructure on Pier II-S at the port.
DP World operates a state-of-the-art 1.5 million TEU/year Constanta South Container Terminal (CTST), the largest container terminal on the Black Sea. DP World’s concession contract to operate CTST runs until 2049. DP World provides a full rail coordination service with three rail lines, each 600m long, capable of handling three complete 30-wagon trains simultaneously.
Commenting on the agreement, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “A few weeks ago, we celebrated DP World Constanta’s 18th year of operations. We are proud of the confidence that the government of Romania continues to show in us. We look forward to delivering a world-class, integrated supply chain solution that will enhance Constanta Port and Romania’s status in the region. This agreement is a testimony to the strength of the relationships we build with our partners around the globe.”