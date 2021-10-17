Dubai: The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has launched ‘Sandbox’ , a startup programme to support early-stage tech startups scale and raise funds. The 12-month programme aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which positions DSO as a science, technology and knowledge hub that drives digital economy development and talent generation.
The programme - run by the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, DSOA’s wholly owned tech hub and coworking space - is open to early-stage startups, with a rolling application process. Enrolled entrepreneurs will follow a structured curriculum inclusive of theoretical and practical workshops, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities. DTEC has dedicated a funding purse to be invested in promising startups of the programme.
DTEC is offering participants exclusive company setup rates, equivalent to Dh9,500. The programme will provide each participant access to venture capital funds, and broad services provided by DSOA’s partners worth more than Dh550,000.
Startups enrolled in the programme will benefit from more than 200 hours of practical workshops and 100 hours of one-on-one mentorship from practitioners and field-experts. Entrepreneurs will also have access to a full suite of diagnostic tools for financial efficiency and legal compliance.