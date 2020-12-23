Dubai: The success of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre’s (DIEDC) initiatives reinforce the Islamic economy’s role as a key driver of the national economy and of Dubai, as a global capital of Islamic economy, according to Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC).
The DIEDC recently held its fourth and final board meeting for 2020, and approved the Centre’s work plan for 2021.
“As the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks lucrative and sustainable investment opportunities, we have the responsibility to leverage Dubai’s solid economic infrastructure and secure environment in making a positive change in the coming year,” said Al Mansouri.
Top rank
While the UAE’s overall ranking among the top three countries in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, DIEDC’s new strategies are expected to further reinforce its success.
“The Islamic economy has proven its vitality and registered a tangible impact in developing economies across the globe. Dubai’s own economic model, put forward early on, carefully factored in the shifts worldwide and the need to focus on the Islamic economy to ensure sustainable progress,” said Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Secretary General of DIEDC.
The Islamic economy has proven its resilience in accommodating the fluctuations that have stricken global economies, according to DIEDC.
“Dubai has been able to provide the Islamic economy with the infrastructure required to shape a thriving ecosystem, positioning the emirate as a preferred destination for all activities focused on growing the Islamic economy,” Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of DIEDC.