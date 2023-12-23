Dubai: Dubai has been recognised as a premier global city for talent flows, securing the third position just after London and New York, according to a recent Harvard Business Review report.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, lauded the emirate's notable ranking, which reflects its strategic initiatives to draw and nurture top talents.
“This achievement reflects Dubai’s ongoing efforts to attract top global talents, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Our city’s commitment to developmental initiatives further contributes to Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to be among the top 3 global economic cities by 2033 and the best city in the world to live in,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
The Harvard Business Review's report, drawn from LinkedIn data between August 2022 and July 2023, provides insights into global talent hubs. It identifies four tiers of cities: Global Superstar Hubs, Global Talent Hubs, Significant Hubs, and Regional Hubs, with Dubai being recognised as a Global Talent Hub.
London leads the pack as a Global Superstar Hub with 49 mentions, while New York follows with 36. Dubai, highlighted for its 26 mentions, not only surpasses other significant metropolises in talent attraction but also solidifies its position as a major pivot for skilled professionals globally.