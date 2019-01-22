Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai welcomed on Tuesday the listing of a S$750 million sukuk by Dubai Islamic Bank, (DIB).
It is Nasdaq Dubai’s first sukuk listing of 2019 and DIB’s seventh altogether on the exchange.
DIB is the leading UAE-based sukuk issuer by value on Nasdaq Dubai with a total of $6 billion, including the latest listing.
The bank’s principal activities centre on retail banking, business banking, corporate banking, real estate, contracting finance, investment banking and treasury activities.
The total value of all sukuks listed on Dubai’s exchanges has now reached 61.14 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.